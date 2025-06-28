Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Chinese Manjha Trade

Delhi Police have successfully arrested two individuals in connection with the illegal trade of banned Chinese manjha, seizing over 1,100 rolls of the dangerous nylon-based kite string in the process.

The string, notorious for its potential harm to both humans and animals, was found with Raju Chaurasia and Areeb Khan in separate operations. Chaurasia was apprehended in Uttam Nagar, while Khan was caught in the Kamla Market area.

Police reports reveal that both suspects were leveraging online platforms and local shop sales to distribute the banned product. Legal action has been initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Environment Protection Act, reflecting strong efforts to curb the illicit trade.