Ravi Agrawal's Tenure as CBDT Chairman Extended

In a strategic decision announced Saturday, the Indian government extended Ravi Agrawal's term as Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) by one year, until June 2026. This extension allows the seasoned 1988-batch IRS officer to continue steering the policy-making body that governs the Income-Tax Department.

Agrawal was initially set to retire on June 30, 2025, having been appointed as CBDT Chairman for a year in June 2024. This development ensures Agrawal's steady leadership and expertise continue to benefit the board for another year.

The extension was formally approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) and is effective from July 1, 2025. The order specifies that Agrawal will serve on a contract basis under usual terms applicable to re-employed Central Government officers, pending any further directives.