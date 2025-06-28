Left Menu

Ravi Agrawal's Tenure as CBDT Chairman Extended

The Indian government has extended Ravi Agrawal's term as CBDT Chairman by one year, until June 2026. Previously set to retire on June 30, the 1988-batch IRS officer will continue to lead the policy-making body for the Income-Tax Department, following a government order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Updated: 28-06-2025 18:45 IST
  • India

In a strategic decision announced Saturday, the Indian government extended Ravi Agrawal's term as Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) by one year, until June 2026. This extension allows the seasoned 1988-batch IRS officer to continue steering the policy-making body that governs the Income-Tax Department.

Agrawal was initially set to retire on June 30, 2025, having been appointed as CBDT Chairman for a year in June 2024. This development ensures Agrawal's steady leadership and expertise continue to benefit the board for another year.

The extension was formally approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) and is effective from July 1, 2025. The order specifies that Agrawal will serve on a contract basis under usual terms applicable to re-employed Central Government officers, pending any further directives.

