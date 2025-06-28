Fuel Fiasco: CM's Convoy Stalls Due to Water Mixed Fuel in Ratlam

An FIR was filed in Ratlam after vehicles in the convoy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stalled due to water contamination in fuel. The disruption led to directives from the state government for a comprehensive probe into the incident.

On June 26, the Chief Minister's convoy faced an unexpected halt as vehicles filled with tainted fuel from a local pump. Officials pushed vehicles aside to call in replacements. Bharat Petroleum claimed that extraordinary rainfall led to water entering the storage tanks at the Shakti Fuel Point.

The state government has called for an expansive inspection of all fuel stations to ensure quality is maintained, with officials directed to act promptly. BPCL began an investigation after initial reports showed water in the diesel tank, allegedly due to the unusual downpour.