Guardians of Democracy: Haryana’s Tribute to Women Resisters of the Emergency
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted women's struggle and bravery during the Emergency, stressing their role as 'guardians of democracy.' Saini honored Loktantra Senanis and criticized the Congress for the Emergency's imposition. He praised Prime Minister Modi for acknowledging these sacrifices.
- Country:
- India
During a Women's Mock Parliament event in Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid tribute to women's resilience during the Emergency, describing them as 'guardians of democracy.' He emphasized that their courage would not be forgotten alongside the efforts of Loktantra Senanis.
Saini condemned the Congress for the Emergency, citing it as an act against political stability. He remarked that the rights of women were violated, highlighting the harsh conditions of imprisonment and silencing of voices during that time.
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saini acknowledged the recognition of those who resisted the Emergency. He urged for dignified parliamentary discourse while commending the BJP Mahila Morcha, Haryana, for organizing the empowering mock parliament event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
