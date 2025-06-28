Burglaries Lead to Bear Invaders in California Home
A series of burglaries in northern California caused severe damage to a woman's home, allowing bears to enter and worsen the destruction. Eleven individuals have been charged and another five suspects are pending charges. The incidents drove the 64-year-old homeowner to vacate her house.
- United States
A series of burglaries in a remote area of northern California have caused a home to become so damaged that bears could enter, causing further destruction and financial hardship for its owner.
The Butte County District Attorney's Office pressed burglary charges against 11 individuals after the 64-year-old homeowner reported the crimes occurring on her property in Magalia. Initial incidents took place in April 2024.
Five of the suspects remain in county jail facing burglary charges, while others have been released on bail or their own recognizance. Additional charges are pending for five more individuals tentatively identified as suspects.
