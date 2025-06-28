Left Menu

Tragic Assault in Amaravati: Policeman Fatally Stabbed

In Amaravati, Maharashtra, a police officer was fatally stabbed by a group of attackers. Two suspects have been arrested, while four remain at large. The officer, Abdul Kalam Abdul Qadar, was initially knocked off his motorbike before being attacked. The incident has been confirmed by the local police commissioner.

A fatal attack on a police officer in Amaravati district, Maharashtra, has resulted in two arrests, with four suspects still on the run, according to authorities.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Abdul Kalam Abdul Qadar was assaulted by a group. Initially struck by a four-wheeler while riding his motorbike, the officer was then stabbed to death.

The local police commissioner, Arvind Chawria, has confirmed the tragic event. Investigation efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining assailants.

