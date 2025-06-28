Tragic Assault in Amaravati: Policeman Fatally Stabbed

A fatal attack on a police officer in Amaravati district, Maharashtra, has resulted in two arrests, with four suspects still on the run, according to authorities.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Abdul Kalam Abdul Qadar was assaulted by a group. Initially struck by a four-wheeler while riding his motorbike, the officer was then stabbed to death.

The local police commissioner, Arvind Chawria, has confirmed the tragic event. Investigation efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)