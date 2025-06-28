Tragic Assault in Amaravati: Policeman Fatally Stabbed
In Amaravati, Maharashtra, a police officer was fatally stabbed by a group of attackers. Two suspects have been arrested, while four remain at large. The officer, Abdul Kalam Abdul Qadar, was initially knocked off his motorbike before being attacked. The incident has been confirmed by the local police commissioner.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:08 IST
- Country:
- India
A fatal attack on a police officer in Amaravati district, Maharashtra, has resulted in two arrests, with four suspects still on the run, according to authorities.
The incident occurred on Saturday evening when Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Abdul Kalam Abdul Qadar was assaulted by a group. Initially struck by a four-wheeler while riding his motorbike, the officer was then stabbed to death.
The local police commissioner, Arvind Chawria, has confirmed the tragic event. Investigation efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining assailants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amaravati
- police
- assault
- Maharashtra
- stabbing
- crime
- investigation
- arrest
- suspects
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Flight 171 Crash Sparks Urgent Investigation
Tragic Crash of Air India Flight in Ahmedabad Sparks Investigation
Calls for Investigation and Judicial Probe After Tragic Air India 171 Crash
Tragic Collapse at Chennai Metro Site: Investigation Underway
Tragedy Strikes as Air India Flight Crashes: 241 Dead, Investigation Underway