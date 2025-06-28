Kottayam Achieves Milestone as First Extreme Poverty-Free District in India

In a groundbreaking announcement, Kerala's Minister for Local Self Government, M B Rajesh, declared Kottayam as a district free of extreme poverty on Saturday. This significant achievement aligns with the state government's steadfast goal of eradicating extreme poverty from the entire state.

The event, presided over by State Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan, applauded Kottayam's pioneering efforts in this domain, distinguishing it potentially as the first district in the country to reach such a notable milestone. Minister Rajesh emphasized that the current Left Democratic Front (LDF) government prioritized this mission upon entering office.

Through comprehensive surveys, 64,006 families were identified living in extreme poverty, leading to the creation of tailored microplans which have successfully addressed the needs of 93% of those families. Initiatives like the LIFE project, aimed at providing housing and land, have been integral to this success, marking a unique move only seen before in China.

