Deadly Convoy Attack: Militants Target Pakistani Military Near Afghan Border

A suicide bomber targeted a Pakistani military convoy, killing at least 13 soldiers in North Waziristan, according to an army statement. The attack, which took place near the Afghan border, also injured three civilians, including two children and a woman.

In response, the Pakistani army launched an operation, during which fourteen militants were killed. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the act as 'cowardly,' and Pakistan's army chief vowed swift retribution against any attempts to destabilize the nation.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions with militant groups in the region, including the Pakistani Taliban, which seeks to establish an Islamic government in Pakistan. Responsibility for the attack has not been claimed, and the situation remains tense, with accusations between Pakistan and Afghanistan about harboring militants.