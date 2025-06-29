Political Shakeup: Thanos Plevris Steps In as Greece's New Migration Minister Amid Scandal
Thanos Plevris, a hard-right lawmaker, replaces Makis Voridis as Greece's migration minister amid allegations of corruption. Voridis resigned to address claims of involvement in a fraudulent farm subsidies scheme. This government reshuffle involves several former deputy ministers resigning, as Greece maintains its stringent migration stance.
- Country:
- Greece
In a significant governmental shift, hard-right lawmaker Thanos Plevris has been appointed Greece's new Migration and Asylum Minister, succeeding Makis Voridis, who stepped down amid fraud allegations. The move was confirmed by an official spokesperson on Saturday after Voridis' resignation on Friday.
Voridis, 60, left his position to contend with accusations linked to a supposed scheme distributing fraudulent farm subsidies. The European Public Prosecutor's Office investigated the case, compiling a detailed dossier that was sent to the Greek Parliament. Despite denying illegal actions, Voridis aims to clear his name, highlighting reforms during his time as agricultural development minister from July 2019 to January 2021.
As Plevris assumes his new role, Greece's stringent migration policies are expected to remain steady. Voridis, known for his far-right background, was replaced following the resignation of four other lawmakers linked to the scandal. The political landscape in Greece continues to evolve under New Democracy's conservative government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Political Scandal: Illegal Phone Tapping Allegations Uncovered
Political Scandal: Murder in the Wake of Exposing Land Fraud
HDFC Bank's CEO Challenges Fraud Allegations in Bombay High Court
Fadnavis Refutes Gandhi's Voter Fraud Allegations in Maharashtra
Courts Clear Ratul Puri of Banking Fraud Allegations