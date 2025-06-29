Tragedy Strikes: Evin Prison Attack Leaves Dozens Dead

In a devastating incident, an attack by Israel on Iran's Evin Prison in Tehran on June 23 resulted in the deaths of 71 people, according to Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir.

Jahangir disclosed that among those killed were administrative personnel, young conscripts, detainees, and their visiting family members. Additionally, nearby residents also fell victim to this brutal assault.

The tragic event has been widely reported by Iran's judiciary news outlet, Mizan, highlighting the deep impact on the community and raising international concerns about escalating tensions in the region.