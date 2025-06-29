Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Evin Prison Attack Leaves Dozens Dead

A deadly attack on Iran's Evin Prison in Tehran by Israel resulted in the deaths of 71 individuals, including administrative staff, military service personnel, detainees, their families, and nearby residents. The tragic event was confirmed by Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-06-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 10:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a devastating incident, an attack by Israel on Iran's Evin Prison in Tehran on June 23 resulted in the deaths of 71 people, according to Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir.

Jahangir disclosed that among those killed were administrative personnel, young conscripts, detainees, and their visiting family members. Additionally, nearby residents also fell victim to this brutal assault.

The tragic event has been widely reported by Iran's judiciary news outlet, Mizan, highlighting the deep impact on the community and raising international concerns about escalating tensions in the region.

