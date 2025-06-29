Left Menu

Failed Heist on Visakha Express: Train Robbery Plot Thwarted

An attempted robbery on the Visakha Express was foiled when two suspects triggered the alarm chain near Tummala Cheruvu. Police fired warning shots to deter the culprits, who fled the scene. No injuries occurred, and heightened patrols are in place to prevent future incidents by the suspected gang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An attempted robbery on the Visakha Express train, running between Secunderabad and Bhubaneswar, was thwarted early Sunday morning in Palnadu district, as confirmed by local police.

The incident took place between 3:30 and 3:45 AM, when two unidentified individuals pulled the train's alarm chain, causing a halt. Escort police, adhering to Standard Operating Procedures, deboarded to investigate, at which point the suspects fled into surrounding fields.

Despite warnings, the suspects responded by throwing stones, prompting the police to fire warning shots into the air. The operation ensured no passengers were harmed, and the train continued its journey after a brief stop. Authorities have intensified patrols and registered a case under several legal codes, anticipating the arrest of those responsible believed to be part of a larger gang suspected in previous thefts.

