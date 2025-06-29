Abandoned Infant Sparks Search for Parents in Navi Mumbai
A three-day-old girl was found abandoned in a basket in Navi Mumbai. The parents left an apology note citing financial difficulties. The police were alerted and took custody of the child, who is stable. Authorities are investigating and have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
- Country:
- India
An infant, just three days old, was discovered abandoned in a basket in Navi Mumbai over the weekend. The parents of the child left a note explaining their financial difficulties as the reason for their inability to care for her.
The discovery was made by a local resident in the Panvel area, who immediately notified the police. Upon arrival, officers took the baby into their custody and sought medical evaluation to ensure her well-being. The child was found to be stable by a pediatrician.
Authorities are actively searching for the parents and have launched an investigation, registering a case against unidentified individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for the abandonment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- abandoned
- baby
- financial
- Panvel
- Navi Mumbai
- police
- parents
- note
- investigation
- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
ALSO READ
Fire breaks out in lavatory of Daund-Pune shuttle train; no casualty: Police.
Cow Smuggling Encounters: Uttar Pradesh Police in Action
Historic Rise in Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Marks New Era
Greek Police Crackdown: Unveiling Violent Sports Fan Gangs
Tragic Loss Strikes Family of Gujarat Policeman