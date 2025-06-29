Abandoned Infant Sparks Search for Parents in Navi Mumbai

An infant, just three days old, was discovered abandoned in a basket in Navi Mumbai over the weekend. The parents of the child left a note explaining their financial difficulties as the reason for their inability to care for her.

The discovery was made by a local resident in the Panvel area, who immediately notified the police. Upon arrival, officers took the baby into their custody and sought medical evaluation to ensure her well-being. The child was found to be stable by a pediatrician.

Authorities are actively searching for the parents and have launched an investigation, registering a case against unidentified individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for the abandonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)