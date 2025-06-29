Left Menu

Abandoned Infant Sparks Search for Parents in Navi Mumbai

A three-day-old girl was found abandoned in a basket in Navi Mumbai. The parents left an apology note citing financial difficulties. The police were alerted and took custody of the child, who is stable. Authorities are investigating and have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:56 IST
Abandoned Infant Sparks Search for Parents in Navi Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An infant, just three days old, was discovered abandoned in a basket in Navi Mumbai over the weekend. The parents of the child left a note explaining their financial difficulties as the reason for their inability to care for her.

The discovery was made by a local resident in the Panvel area, who immediately notified the police. Upon arrival, officers took the baby into their custody and sought medical evaluation to ensure her well-being. The child was found to be stable by a pediatrician.

Authorities are actively searching for the parents and have launched an investigation, registering a case against unidentified individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for the abandonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025