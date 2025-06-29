Left Menu

Controversy Over Environmental Clearance for Chhattisgarh Coal Project

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the Centre's approval of a coal mining project in Chhattisgarh, citing neglected community forest rights and improper public consultations. The National Green Tribunal had previously quashed the clearance due to procedural failures. Massive tree felling raised further concerns about the project's environmental impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political and environmental clash, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has vocally criticized the Central Government for granting environmental clearance to a controversial coal mining project in Chhattisgarh. Ramesh highlighted the oversight of community forest rights, stressing the project's inconsistency with the Forest Rights Act of 2006.

The project, led by Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited, initially faced a setback when the National Green Tribunal nullified its clearance citing procedural discrepancies, including the absence of a mandatory public hearing. Despite this, clearance was reissued in less than a year, prompting widespread criticism.

Jairam Ramesh's concerns gained traction after media reports unveiled ongoing large-scale deforestation activities in preparation for the mine, spurring debate over its potentially adverse effects on local ecosystems and public health. The criticism is further fueled by the involvement of the Adani Group, raising alarms against potential bias in environmental governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

