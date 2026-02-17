Adani Group Invests in India's AI Future with $100 Billion Renewable-Powered Data Centres

The Adani Group has announced a significant investment of $100 billion in the development of AI-ready data centres powered by renewable energy by 2035, marking one of the largest commitments in the energy-computing sector globally.

The initiative is projected to drive an additional $150 billion across various sectors, creating a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India. According to Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, the integration of energy and computational technology is critical for worldwide progress, and India is in a prime position to lead this transformation.

Leveraging partnerships with tech giants like Google and Microsoft, the group aims to establish vast data centre campuses in cities like Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Pune, while expanding its renewable energy capabilities with projects like the 30 GW Khavda venture. Adani's strategy is not only about creating data hubs but also making India a significant producer and exporter of advanced computing infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)