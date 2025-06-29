Fishermen's Plight: Tamil Nadu Appeals for Diplomacy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called on the Central Government to step in following the arrest of eight fishermen by Sri Lanka. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin emphasized the severe implications for Indian fishermen, particularly from Tamil Nadu, due to these actions by Sri Lanka.

The fishermen, apprehended on June 29, 2025, hail from Rameswaram and their mechanised fishing boat has been seized. Stalin highlighted the psychological and financial toll these incidents impose on affected families, urging the Centre to facilitate the safe return of both the fishermen and their boat.

As the fishing season resumes post-ban, Stalin requested proactive diplomatic engagement with Sri Lankan authorities. He stressed the necessity for restraint and mutual understanding in handling fishing disputes to safeguard the livelihoods of Indian fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)