Fishermen's Plight: Tamil Nadu Appeals for Diplomacy

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges the Indian government to intervene after eight fishermen were arrested by Sri Lanka. He highlights the grave impact on Indian fishermen's livelihoods, especially those from Tamil Nadu, and calls for diplomatic measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called on the Central Government to step in following the arrest of eight fishermen by Sri Lanka. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin emphasized the severe implications for Indian fishermen, particularly from Tamil Nadu, due to these actions by Sri Lanka.

The fishermen, apprehended on June 29, 2025, hail from Rameswaram and their mechanised fishing boat has been seized. Stalin highlighted the psychological and financial toll these incidents impose on affected families, urging the Centre to facilitate the safe return of both the fishermen and their boat.

As the fishing season resumes post-ban, Stalin requested proactive diplomatic engagement with Sri Lankan authorities. He stressed the necessity for restraint and mutual understanding in handling fishing disputes to safeguard the livelihoods of Indian fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

