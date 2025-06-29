Fishermen's Plight: Tamil Nadu Appeals for Diplomacy
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges the Indian government to intervene after eight fishermen were arrested by Sri Lanka. He highlights the grave impact on Indian fishermen's livelihoods, especially those from Tamil Nadu, and calls for diplomatic measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called on the Central Government to step in following the arrest of eight fishermen by Sri Lanka. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin emphasized the severe implications for Indian fishermen, particularly from Tamil Nadu, due to these actions by Sri Lanka.
The fishermen, apprehended on June 29, 2025, hail from Rameswaram and their mechanised fishing boat has been seized. Stalin highlighted the psychological and financial toll these incidents impose on affected families, urging the Centre to facilitate the safe return of both the fishermen and their boat.
As the fishing season resumes post-ban, Stalin requested proactive diplomatic engagement with Sri Lankan authorities. He stressed the necessity for restraint and mutual understanding in handling fishing disputes to safeguard the livelihoods of Indian fishermen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Devastated: Flash Floods Sweep Away Lives and Livelihoods
Tata's Transformative Educational Alliance: Bridging Learning and Livelihoods
Kenya and IFAD Launch $126.8M Climate-Resilience Project to Boost Rural Livelihoods
Villagers Protest Against Vadhavan Seaport Project: Livelihoods at Stake