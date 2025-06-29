Ukrainian F-16 Pilot Dies Amid Escalating Russian Air Assault

A Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilot tragically lost his life during a Russian air raid that unleashed hundreds of drones, alongside cruise and ballistic missiles, officials confirmed on Sunday. The assault, part of Moscow's heightened overnight campaign, resulted in widespread damage across Ukraine, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call for increased support from Washington and other Western allies to fortify air defenses.

Residents in Kyiv sought refuge in metro stations as air raid sirens blared, while machine-gun fire and explosions were reported in both the capital and the typically quieter western city of Lviv. The Lviv region's governor noted the raid had targeted crucial infrastructure. Since acquiring U.S.-manufactured F-16s last year, Ukraine has lost three jets, though the size of its fleet remains undisclosed.

The incident came as Ukraine announced that Russian forces launched 477 drones and 60 missiles overnight, with Ukrainian defenses managing to neutralize a significant portion. Despite these challenges, Ukrainian officials emphasize the necessity for more intensive international support, particularly from the U.S., to withstand ongoing assaults.