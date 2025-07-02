Builder commits suicide in Palghar; 2 cops held for harassing him

Two policemen were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly threatening a builder and abetting his suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said. The builder, Jayaprakash Chavan, was found hanging at his residence in Nalasopara area here on Tuesday. He left behind a suicide note purportedly detailing the harassment he faced from the two police constables and their associate broker, the official said.

The note alleged the three persons threatened, humiliated and pressured Chavan, pushing him to the brink over financial matters, the police said.

According to the note and the builder's daughter, he had borrowed Rs 33 lakh from the accused to fund a building project. Of the total amount, Rs 32 lakh was apparently paid upfront by the accused. However, instead of the standard loan repayment, Chavan was allegedly forced to register four flats in the names of the police personnel, the builder's daughter alleged while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

The under-construction project was handed over to another contractor midway, without Chavan's knowledge, she claimed.

The note claimed Chavan was being pressured even before the repayment deadline, leaving him under mental stress.

''My father was under intense stress. He was being threatened continuously by the two policemen and their broker. He felt betrayed and cornered,'' the builder's daughter alleged.

Initially, a case of accidental death was registered at the Achole police station.

Later, the builder's family lodged a complaint.

Following the complaint, the two policemen were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar, Zone II, Poornima Chougule-Shringi said. An FIR was registered against them under sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)