Russia says it still has no access to its detained citizens in Azerbaijan

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it still does not have access to its citizens detained in recent days in Azerbaijan, amid escalating tensions between the two countries. Two journalists working for a Russian state outlet were arrested in Baku on Monday, and the following day roughly 15 other Russians were detained on suspicion of drug trafficking and cybercrime.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova called on Baku to return its relations with Russia to the level of strategic cooperation the two sides had previously enjoyed.

