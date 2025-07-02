UP: Excise inspector caught taking Rs 25,000 bribe in Saharanpur

An excise inspector was caught by an anti-corruption team here on Wednesday while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 at the district excise office, an official said.

The officer was booked at the Janakpuri Police Station.

According to complainant Sushil Kumar, a native of Ranmalpur village in Nagal Police Station limits, Inspector Shailendra Kumar had demanded Rs 25,000 as a bribe in return for releasing a security deposit.

Kumar said he approached the anti-corruption department, which laid a trap to reel in the officer.

The team applied chemical markers to the currency notes and instructed Kumar to hand them over to the inspector. As soon as Shailendra Kumar accepted the cash, the team, waiting in the wings, apprehended him, Inspector Trivendra Pal Singh, who led the anti-corruption team, said.

Shailendra Kumar was posted in Saharanpur on December 16, 2016.

