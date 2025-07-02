Himachal govt launches digital platform for social security pension beneficiaries

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday launched a new digital platform for the Social Justice and Empowerment department and urged existing beneficiaries of various social security pension schemes to update their information on it.

A spokesperson of the department informed that the state government is providing social security pensions to approximately 8.31 lakh beneficiaries under different categories across the state. ''To streamline service delivery and enhance transparency, the government has digitised the entire pension disbursement system through a newly developed single-window online platform. This digital initiative is aimed at bringing greater convenience and transparency to the delivery of social welfare services in the state'' he said.

The spokesperson further said that all beneficiaries have been advised to update their personal, bank and Aadhaar details through the official website www.edistrict.hp.gov.in at the earliest. ''Those unable to do so themselves may visit their nearest Lok Mitra Kendra (LMK) for assistance. This step was essential to ensure the continued and uninterrupted disbursement of pension benefits. Any discrepancies or outdated information may result in delays or temporary suspension of benefits until proper verification is completed'' he said.

''In case of any difficulty, beneficiaries may contact their respective District Welfare Officer or Tehsil Welfare Officer for guidance and necessary support'' he added.

