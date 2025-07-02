Left Menu

UP: Police begin probe into teen's death in Budaun after locals claim murder by family

Preliminary inquiry suggests the girl died due to illness and was buried by her family.On receiving a tip-off from a villager regarding a possible murder, two individuals were brought in for questioning, he said.The SSP added, If a formal complaint is received, necessary legal action will be taken.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 02-07-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 18:57 IST
Police launched an investigation into the death of a teenager here and questioned her father and uncle following a complaint that she was allegedly murdered and buried near a canal, officials said on Wednesday.

However, police said as per preliminary inquiry, the 16-year-old girl died on Monday due to an illness and was buried by her family.

Based on information from villagers that the girl's family were allegedly involved in killing her over a relationship with an 18-year-old youth from the same village. The teenager's father and uncle were taken into custody for questioning but were later released, police said.

Police has not received any formal complaint regarding the incident by anyone.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brajesh Kumar Singh told PTI, "We have received information about the incident and sent a police team to the village. Preliminary inquiry suggests the girl died due to illness and was buried by her family.

''On receiving a tip-off from a villager regarding a possible murder, two individuals were brought in for questioning," he said.

The SSP added, ''If a formal complaint is received, necessary legal action will be taken.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

