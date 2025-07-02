Delhi: Body of unidentified man with stab wounds recovered

The body of an unidentified man aged around 20 years with multiple stab wounds and strangulation marks was recovered from near the Haiderpur water treatment plant in outernorth Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The naked body was found lying at the Munak Canal adjacent to the Delhi Jal Board's Haiderpur plant on Tuesday afternoon, the official said.

The information was received through a PCR call around 3 pm at Samaypur Badli police station, following which a police team reached the spot.

"On inspection, the body was found to be of a male aged around 20 to 22 years, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a normal build. A white cloth was tied around the neck, and the victim's intestines were protruding from a stab wound on the right side of the abdomen," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar V Swami said.

He further said multiple stab injuries were found on the front and back of the body, including on the buttocks, indicating a brutal assault. The crime team inspected the spot and collected forensic evidence. A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Samaypur Badli police station, and investigation is underway to identify the deceased and trace the assailants.

"The nature of injuries and the location of the body suggest a case of murder. Efforts are being made to establish the identity of the victim and determine the sequence of events leading to the crime," the DCP added.

