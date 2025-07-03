Left Menu

Italy's Defense Minister Warns of Potential Russian Threat to NATO

Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto cautioned that Russia could pose a military threat to NATO within five years. He mentioned NATO's decision to boost defense spending due to concerns over Russia and assured that Italy wouldn't divert funds from health or pensions, aligning with NATO targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 03-07-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 13:34 IST
Italy's Defense Minister Warns of Potential Russian Threat to NATO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a stark warning, Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto declared that Russia might have the capability to threaten NATO territories militarily within five years. This statement came as he briefed lawmakers following the recent NATO summit, where the alliance resolved to enhance defense expenditures.

Minister Crosetto highlighted the collective worry among allies over Russia's growing threat, noting the absence of any shift in Russian production towards civilian purposes, even amidst potential ceasefires. He remarked on the unwavering domestic support within Russia for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, initiated in 2022.

He disclosed, without specifying his sources, that Russia has sustained losses exceeding a million soldiers, including 200,000 in the past six months. Despite these staggering figures, Russia managed to mobilize an additional 300,000 troops, showing no decline in domestic backing. On financial commitments, Crosetto reassured that Italy's budgetary adjustments would adhere to NATO's defense spending targets while safeguarding health and pension resources, aligning with a recent Reuters report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025