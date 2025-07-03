Italy's Defense Minister Warns of Potential Russian Threat to NATO

In a stark warning, Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto declared that Russia might have the capability to threaten NATO territories militarily within five years. This statement came as he briefed lawmakers following the recent NATO summit, where the alliance resolved to enhance defense expenditures.

Minister Crosetto highlighted the collective worry among allies over Russia's growing threat, noting the absence of any shift in Russian production towards civilian purposes, even amidst potential ceasefires. He remarked on the unwavering domestic support within Russia for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, initiated in 2022.

He disclosed, without specifying his sources, that Russia has sustained losses exceeding a million soldiers, including 200,000 in the past six months. Despite these staggering figures, Russia managed to mobilize an additional 300,000 troops, showing no decline in domestic backing. On financial commitments, Crosetto reassured that Italy's budgetary adjustments would adhere to NATO's defense spending targets while safeguarding health and pension resources, aligning with a recent Reuters report.

(With inputs from agencies.)