Vigilance Raids Unearth Assets in Disproportionate Wealth Case
The Odisha Vigilance Department launched raids on the properties of a government engineer accused of amassing disproportionate assets. Investigations at six locations revealed multiple properties and significant cash and gold. The raids continue, with expectations of uncovering more undisclosed wealth.
The Odisha Vigilance Department intensified its crackdown on corruption Thursday, conducting simultaneous searches at six locations tied to a government engineer across three districts. This operation is part of an investigation into alleged disproportionate assets.
Led by five deputy superintendents, eight inspectors, and additional staff, the raids targeted properties of the assistant executive engineer of Roads and Buildings in Titlagarh. Allegations suggest he acquired wealth substantially beyond his known income sources.
As of 12.30 pm, investigators have seized four buildings, a market complex, nine plots, Rs 6.57 lakh in cash, 300 grams of gold, substantial bank deposits, and vehicles. Searches are ongoing, with more hidden assets anticipated.
