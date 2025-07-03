U.S.-Ukraine Tensions: Weapon Deliveries and Diplomatic Negotiations
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to discuss with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy the sudden stop of critical U.S. weapons shipments to Kyiv in an upcoming call. The conversation will also cover prospects for future arms deals, according to sources cited by the Financial Times.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:07 IST
The Financial Times has reported that U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the recent cessation of crucial U.S. weapons deliveries to Ukraine during a phone conversation slated for Friday.
Zelenskiy is anticipated to bring up the issue of future arms sales as part of the discussions, as noted by individuals familiar with the call arrangements.
Reuters has yet to independently corroborate the details of this report.
