U.S.-Ukraine Tensions: Weapon Deliveries and Diplomatic Negotiations

The Financial Times has reported that U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the recent cessation of crucial U.S. weapons deliveries to Ukraine during a phone conversation slated for Friday.

Zelenskiy is anticipated to bring up the issue of future arms sales as part of the discussions, as noted by individuals familiar with the call arrangements.

Reuters has yet to independently corroborate the details of this report.

(With inputs from agencies.)