Tragedy Strikes Chicago: Drive-by Shooting in River North Leaves Four Dead

A drive-by shooting in Chicago has claimed the lives of four individuals and sent 14 others to the hospital, according to police reports on Thursday. Three of the injured remain in critical condition, highlighting the severity of the attack.

The incident occurred late Wednesday in the River North neighborhood. Various media outlets report that the shooting took place outside a restaurant and lounge, where an album release party for a rapper was being held.

Authorities stated that shots were fired into a crowd gathered outside before the vehicle sped away. As of now, no suspects have been apprehended, and the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)