Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Chicago: Drive-by Shooting in River North Leaves Four Dead

A drive-by shooting in Chicago's River North resulted in four deaths and 14 hospitalizations. The incident occurred outside a restaurant hosting a rapper's album release party. Three individuals are critically injured. Police are investigating, and no suspects are currently in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes Chicago: Drive-by Shooting in River North Leaves Four Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A drive-by shooting in Chicago has claimed the lives of four individuals and sent 14 others to the hospital, according to police reports on Thursday. Three of the injured remain in critical condition, highlighting the severity of the attack.

The incident occurred late Wednesday in the River North neighborhood. Various media outlets report that the shooting took place outside a restaurant and lounge, where an album release party for a rapper was being held.

Authorities stated that shots were fired into a crowd gathered outside before the vehicle sped away. As of now, no suspects have been apprehended, and the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025