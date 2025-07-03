Voices from Behind Bars: Russian Dissidents Call for Global Support

In a compelling joint letter, Russian political prisoners have issued an international appeal through Reuters, drawing attention to the plight of at least 10,000 individuals incarcerated for their beliefs.

They stress the erosion of justice in Russia, where repressive legislation has led to increasingly harsh punishments against those who dissent. Despite losing the backing of the European Court of Human Rights, the prisoners call for global support to free politically prosecuted individuals.

Listing specific appeals, the letter urges the exchange of prisoners of war and civilians between Russia and Ukraine, the release of ill detainees, and demands international politicians and media undertake actions to support Russian citizens striving for freedom and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)