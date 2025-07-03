Supreme Court Upholds Judicial Officer's Compulsory Retirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal challenging the compulsory retirement of a judicial officer in Uttar Pradesh. The decision maintained a previous ruling by the Allahabad High Court.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and K Vinod Chandran presided over the hearing. The officer, initially appointed as a munsif/civil judge in March 2001, faced compulsory retirement by the state government in November 2021.

The officer's counsel argued his track record was exemplary and contested the decision taken by a screening committee aimed at removing inefficiency. Despite the arguments, the Supreme Court decided not to interfere with the judgment, indicating trust in the committee's evaluation and the wisdom of the full court.

