Lieutenant General Manjinder's Strategic Visit to Jaipur Military Station

Lieutenant General Manjinder visited Jaipur's Tanot Brigade and Russel Vipers, reviewing operational, tech, and health initiatives. He encouraged the troops to adapt to modern warfare through continuous training and technology adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:33 IST
Lieutenant General Manjinder
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Manjinder, Army Commander of South Western Command, made a significant visit to the Indian Army's Tanot Brigade and Russel Vipers at the Jaipur military station on Thursday. During his visit, he was briefed on the strategic operational, training, and administrative measures taken by the formation.

The Army Commander took a keen interest in the Brigade's forward-thinking initiatives, including the development of drone infrastructure, commitment to technology absorption, and the establishment of an integrated health center, as stated by an army spokesperson.

In his interaction with personnel, the Army Commander emphasized the importance of adapting to the evolving landscape of warfare. He urged all ranks to rigorously assess their training standards and enhance their capabilities by employing war-gamed tactics and adopting niche technologies, according to a spokesperson's released statement.

