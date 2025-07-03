Left Menu

Sadar Hills Chiefs Association Bans State Programmes in Manipur

The Sadar Hills Chiefs Association in Kangpokpi district has halted all activities of the state forest department and any government outreach programmes in Kuki-Zo areas, citing ongoing conflict. Efforts like 'Go to Hills' and 'Go to Villages' aimed at enhancing governance in remote areas are also impacted.

Updated: 03-07-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Sadar Hills Chiefs Association (SAHILCA) in Manipur's Kangpokpi district has imposed a ban on all state forest department activities in Kuki-Zo areas amid ongoing conflict.

On Wednesday, SAHILCA declared that these restrictions would remain until the regional violence has ceased. The association insists that government flagship programmes, including 'Go to Hills' and 'Go to Villages', are not to be carried out by district officials.

This move temporarily suspends efforts designed to improve governance and service delivery in the state's remote and tribal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

