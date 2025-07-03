Sadar Hills Chiefs Association Bans State Programmes in Manipur

The Sadar Hills Chiefs Association (SAHILCA) in Manipur's Kangpokpi district has imposed a ban on all state forest department activities in Kuki-Zo areas amid ongoing conflict.

On Wednesday, SAHILCA declared that these restrictions would remain until the regional violence has ceased. The association insists that government flagship programmes, including 'Go to Hills' and 'Go to Villages', are not to be carried out by district officials.

This move temporarily suspends efforts designed to improve governance and service delivery in the state's remote and tribal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)