Alarming Rise in Harassment: SC and ST Communities Demand Justice

The Congress has accused an alarming 35% increase in harassment incidents against SC and ST communities from 2018 to 2022, denouncing state governments for their lack of action. AICC's Rajendra Pal Gautam urged rigorous punishment and comprehensive national reforms to prevent caste-based oppression, especially in BJP-ruled states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:54 IST
The Congress raised concerns on Thursday over a 35% increase in harassment cases targeting Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) between 2018 and 2022. At a press conference, AICC Scheduled Caste Department Chairman Rajendra Pal Gautam demanded stringent punishments to deter similar crimes in the future.

Gautam emphasized the importance of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes in addressing complaints of oppression and urged states nationwide to tackle caste-based issues seriously. He highlighted various alarming statistics on the rise of such crimes across several states, calling for urgent action to rectify the situation.

Furthermore, Gautam appealed to the Chief Justice of India to address judgments influenced by casteist mindsets. He criticized the government's lackadaisical approach, especially in BJP-led states, stating these incidents tarnish India's reputation globally, necessitating immediate national reforms to protect marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

