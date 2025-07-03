Left Menu

Loss of a Leader: Major General Mikhail Gudkov's Last Battle

Major General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the Russian Navy, has been killed in action during a Ukrainian missile attack in Kursk. His death represents a significant loss to the Russian military, as he was a highly regarded commander. Moscow denies Ukrainian accusations of war crimes associated with Gudkov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:11 IST
Major General Mikhail Gudkov, a top figure in the Russian Navy and former commander of a marine brigade, has been killed in action while fighting in the Kursk region. His death, confirmed by the Russian military on Thursday, deprives Moscow of a key senior officer in its conflict against Ukraine.

Reports from unofficial Russian and Ukrainian military Telegram channels suggest that Gudkov was struck by a U.S.-made HIMARS missile during a command post attack. Despite the lack of independent verification, Gudkov, known by the call sign 'Viking', reportedly had overarching command of marines advancing in the Sumy region near Ukraine.

The impact of Gudkov's death is substantial, marking him as one of the most senior Russian officers to be lost since the major escalation in 2022. While Ukraine remains silent on his passing, Moscow strongly denies any war crime allegations associated with Gudkov and his subordinates. Mourning the loss, Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the Primorsky region, paid tribute to Gudkov, portraying him as a dedicated officer who committed fully to his duties.

