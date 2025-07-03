In a plea for international intervention, eleven jailed Russian dissidents have penned an open letter to world leaders, drawing attention to the plight of political prisoners in Russia. The letter surfaced amidst ongoing global tension and conflict.

In a significant escalation, Major General Mikhail Gudkov, a key figure in the Russian Navy, has been reported killed by Ukrainian forces. This development marks a profound blow to Moscow's military command structure, intensifying the conflict between the two nations.

On a different front, Richard Gere, renowned actor and ardent advocate for Tibetan rights, reassured supporters of his long-term commitment to the cause. As chair of the International Campaign for Tibet, Gere remains a stalwart figure in advocating for Tibetan autonomy against increasing Chinese suppression.

