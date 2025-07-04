Rubio pledges to consider reviewing terrorist designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 03:26 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pledged to consider further action to review domestic and United Nations terrorist designations related to Syria in a call with that country's foreign minister on Thursday, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.
Rubio also discussed with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani previous U.S. moves to remove sanctions on Syria, and pledged to maintain sanctions on "malign actors," including Bashar al-Assad and his associates, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in the statement.
