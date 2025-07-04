Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government of Afghanistan

Russia said on Thursday it had accepted the credentials of a new ambassador of Afghanistan, making it the first nation to recognise the Taliban government of the country. In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow saw good prospects to develop ties and would continue to support Kabul in security, counter-terrorism and combating drug crime.

Mexican boxer Chavez Jr arrested by US immigration officers, DHS says

Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by U.S. immigration officers and faces deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Thursday.

Chavez Jr., 39, who lost a bout to influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Saturday, had an active arrest warrant against him in Mexico.

Iran committed to Non-Proliferation Treaty, foreign minister says

Iran remains committed to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and its safeguards agreement, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Thursday, a day after Tehran enacted a law suspending cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog. "Our cooperation with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) will be channeled through Iran's Supreme National Security Council for obvious safety and security reasons," Araqchi wrote in a post on X.

Russian Navy deputy commander lauded by Putin is killed by Ukraine, says Moscow

Major General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the Russian Navy who was praised and promoted by President Vladimir Putin, has been killed in action, depriving Moscow of one of its most senior officers, the Russian military said on Thursday. Gudkov, who was handed a top military honour in the Kremlin by Putin in February and appointed by him to the top naval post in March, was killed on Wednesday "during combat work in one of the border districts of Kursk region," which is next to Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

US, Colombia recall their ambassadors in diplomatic tussle

The United States has recalled its top diplomat from the U.S. embassy in Bogota over statements it said were made at high levels of the Colombian government, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday, prompting the South American country to also recall its ambassador to the U.S. President Donald Trump's administration recalled Chargé d'Affaires ad interim John McNamara "for urgent consultations following baseless and reprehensible statements from the highest levels of the Government of Colombia," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

Eyeing Arctic dominance, Trump bill earmarks $8.6 billion for US Coast Guard icebreakers

President Donald Trump's massive tax and spending bill earmarks more than $8.6 billion to increase the U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker fleet in the Arctic, where Washington hopes to counter rising Russian and Chinese dominance. The funding includes $4.3 billion for up to three new heavy Coast Guard Polar Security Cutters, $3.5 billion for medium Arctic Security Cutters, and $816 million for procurement of additional light and medium icebreaking cutters.

Indonesia suspends search for 30 missing after ferry sinks near Bali

Indonesian rescuers on Thursday temporarily halted a search for 30 people still missing after a ferry carrying 65 people sank near the island of Bali with the loss of six lives, the national search and rescue agency said. The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya sank almost half an hour after leaving East Java province's Banyuwangi port on its way to Bali late on Wednesday, the agency said.

Crimean Tatars, scarred by past, fear homeland will be ceded to Russia in peace deal

When Ukrainian Leniie Umerova crossed into Russia on her way to see her ailing father in their native Crimea in late 2022, she was detained and forced to endure what she calls a "carousel" of charges and prison transfers that lasted nearly two years. The ordeal, which included stints in solitary confinement, crystallised a sense of generational trauma for Umerova, 27, a member of the Crimean Tatar community indigenous to the Black Sea peninsula that was annexed from Ukraine by Russia in 2014.

Putin tells Trump he won't back down from goals in Ukraine, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call on Thursday that Moscow wants a negotiated end to the Ukraine war but will not step back from its original goals, a Kremlin aide said. In a wide-ranging conversation that also covered Iran and the Middle East, Trump "again raised the issue of an early end to military action" in Ukraine, the aide, Yuri Ushakov, told reporters.

Do international carbon credits fight climate change?

The European Commission has proposed an EU climate target for 2040 that allows countries to count carbon credits bought from developing nations towards the EU goal for the first time. Here's what that means, and why the EU move on Wednesday faced criticism from campaigners and some scientists.

Following US arrest of Mexican boxer Chavez JR, Mexico says individual has arrest warrant

Mexico's attorney general's office on Thursday said that an individual it named as "Julio C" had been arrested in Los Angeles and had an arrest warrant in Mexico dating back to 2023 for arms trafficking and organized crime. The statement comes after U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. had been arrested by U.S. immigration officers and is being processed for expedited removal from the country.

No progress at all, Trump says after phone call with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a phone call earlier in the day with Vladimir Putin resulted in no progress at all on efforts to end the war in Ukraine, while a Kremlin aide said the Russian president reiterated that Moscow would keep pushing to solve the conflict's "root causes." The two leaders did not discuss a recent pause in some U.S. weapons shipments to Kyiv during the nearly hour-long conversation, according to a readout provided by Putin aide Yuri Ushakov.

Four people stabbed near shopping mall in Finland's Tampere

Four people were injured in a stabbing attack near a shopping mall in the Finnish city of Tampere on Thursday and one person was arrested, but there were no indications of a terrorist or racist motive in the incident, police said. A police statement gave no further details on the injuries from the attack in the Nordic country's third largest city but said the situation was under control and there was no further threat to the public.

US imposes fresh sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Thursday against a network that smuggles Iranian oil disguised as Iraqi oil and on a Hezbollah-controlled financial institution, the Treasury Department said. A network of companies run by Iraqi-British national Salim Ahmed Said has been buying and shipping billions of dollars worth of Iranian oil disguised as, or blended with, Iraqi oil since at least 2020, the department said.

