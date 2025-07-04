Left Menu

11 firearms, war-like stores recovered in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 04-07-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 09:05 IST
11 firearms, war-like stores recovered in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces recovered at least 11 firearms and war-like stores in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts of Manipur, police said on Friday.

The arms included one country-made AK rifle with magazine, one lathode gun, four country-made pistols with magazine, three country-made single-barrel rifles, one country-made Sten carbine and four 'Pumpis'.

The Pumpi is an umbrella term used for various improvised light weapons.

Besides, ''military gears including BP jacket, helmet, Baofeng Walkie Talkie Set without antenna, and a pair of jungle boots were recovered from the forest of Maovom village'' in Churachandpur district on Thursday, the police said in a statement.

In another operation, a .32 pistol with two empty magazines and two live rounds of .32 mm ammunition were recovered from Wangoo Naodakhong area in Bishnupur district on Thursday.

One person was also arrested for possessing an illegal handgun in Imphal East district.

''Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts,'' the statement said.

Manipur, which witnessed the killing of at least 260 people in ethnic violence since May 2023, is currently under President's rule. The strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities also rendered thousands of people homeless, forcing them to stay in relief camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025