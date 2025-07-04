SMPP bags Rs 300 cr orders from Indian Army

Defence equipment manufacturer SMPP Ltd has bagged two orders worth Rs 300 crore from the Indian Army, the company said.

Under the order, the company will supply bulletproof jackets and advanced ballistic helmets to the Indian Army under the emergency provision, SMPP said in a statement.

"SMPP will supply 27,700 bulletproof jackets and 11,700 advanced ballistic helmets to the Indian army. The order is valued at over Rs 300 crore,'' the company said.

The bulletproof jackets come with advanced features like dynamic load distribution and quick release system which increase the operational efficiency by enhancing soldier comfort while offering protection against the most lethal armour piercing bullets.

The advanced ballistic helmet is the world's first helmet which provides protection from AK-47 fired lethal hard steel core ammunition, as per the company.

"SMPP has been leading the personal protection market in India with more than 90 per cent market share (as per 1Lattice report) driven by its immense focus on R&D,'' SMPP Director and CEO Ashish Kansal said.

He said the company already has over 17 patents filed and 10 patents granted.

SMPP is an indigenous designer and manufacturer of defence equipment, including ammunition components and personal protection products. The company has a manufacturing facility at Palwal (Haryana).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)