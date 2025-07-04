Left Menu

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 04-07-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 12:16 IST
Pak security forces kill 30 terrorists trying to infiltrate from Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 30 terrorists were killed while trying to infiltrate from Afghanistan in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military media wing said on Friday.

The security forces successfully thwarted infiltration attempts from across the Afghan border in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district on Tuesday and Wednesday night, the ISPR said.

In a precise and timely operation, 30 terrorists attempting to enter Pakistan were killed when security forces responded to the movement of a large group of militants, it said in a statement.

It said a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from their possession.

The ISPR described the operation as a testament to the vigilance of Pakistan's intelligence apparatus and the professionalism of its troops.

''This success highlights the effectiveness of our alert intelligence network and the operational excellence of our forces,'' the statement said.

It added that Afghanistan should shoulder its responsibility to prevent its territory from being used by ''foreign agents'' for terrorist acts against Pakistan.

