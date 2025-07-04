Left Menu

Retired DSP shoots at family, kills son, injures 2 more in Amritsar

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 04-07-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 13:50 IST
Retired DSP shoots at family, kills son, injures 2 more in Amritsar
A retired deputy superintendent of police of the Central Reserve Police Force on Friday opened fire at his family, killing his son and injuring his wife and daughter-in-law, police said.

The incident took place near a police station.

A police team deployed at a nearby checkpoint at Majitha Road overpowered the accused, identified as Tarsem Singh, and snatched his licensed gun.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rishab Bhola said the former officer had married twice and had a property dispute with his first wife.

Bhola said he fired at his first wife, son and daughter-in-law.

Police said the injured were rushed to nearby Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where his 40-year-old son succumbed to bullet injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

