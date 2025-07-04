Left Menu

French cognac producers say Chinese decision is positive, but want larger trade deal

The outcome of the Chinese anti-dumping probe into brandy from the European Union is a positive outcome for the French cognac industry, the head of BNIC lobby group said on Friday, but added France and EU should work toward a wider trade agreement with China.

The Chinese commerce ministry will also give back deposits made by cognac makers since October 2024, when provisional duties were imposed, BNIC said.

