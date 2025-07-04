Austria’s First State Visit to SA Deepens Trade, Democracy, and Global Unity

President Cyril Ramaphosa warmly received Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on a landmark State Visit to South Africa—marking the first-ever visit by an Austrian Head of State since the country transitioned to democracy in 1994. The historic occasion was hailed as a turning point in South Africa-Austria relations, setting the tone for a new era of strategic cooperation, shared values, and deepened bilateral trade.

“Your Excellency, it’s an honour to have you here… Your visit marks a new chapter for the relations between Austria and South Africa,” said President Ramaphosa during a joint media briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Austria’s Support During the Struggle Against Apartheid Recognised

President Ramaphosa opened the meeting by acknowledging Austria’s moral and political support during South Africa’s struggle for freedom. He emphasized that the solidarity shown by the Austrian people in opposing apartheid had created a foundation for mutual respect and partnership between the two nations.

“We took the opportunity to thank the Austrian people for their support during our struggle for democracy. Their solidarity has laid a firm basis for our bilateral cooperation,” Ramaphosa said.

This recognition added a meaningful historical context to the visit, infusing current trade talks with the legacy of shared democratic values and mutual aspirations for justice and equality.

Trade and Investment: Building on a Solid Foundation

South Africa remains Austria’s largest trade partner in Africa, accounting for nearly one-third of Austria’s exports to the continent, while more than 25% of African exports to Austria originate from South Africa.

President Ramaphosa noted that more than 70 Austrian companies are already operating in South Africa through subsidiaries and agencies in sectors ranging from manufacturing and engineering to green technologies and logistics.

The leaders expressed confidence that these commercial ties would be significantly enhanced through new ventures and closer collaboration. A high-level Business Forum, hosted later in the day, was expected to explore investment opportunities, innovation partnerships, and infrastructure development.

“We welcome Austria’s ongoing commitment to our country’s development and to our efforts to drive inclusive growth and job creation,” Ramaphosa affirmed.

Formal Agreements and Focus on Youth and Education

In a concrete outcome of the visit, the two nations signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the areas of:

Consular Affairs – improving diplomatic coordination and citizen support services; Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) – promoting educational exchanges, skills development, and institutional partnerships.

The focus on vocational education signals both countries’ intention to equip youth with practical skills for the future of work, thereby boosting employment and entrepreneurial pathways.

Shared Global Concerns and a Commitment to Multilateralism

Beyond bilateral issues, Presidents Ramaphosa and Van der Bellen engaged in a robust discussion on geopolitical developments, including the state of global conflict, climate change, and the reform of international institutions.

“We affirmed the importance of multilateralism as we strive to realise a world free from conflict and war,” said Ramaphosa. “The institutions of global governance, particularly the UN Security Council, must be reformed to meet today’s realities.”

President Ramaphosa also introduced the theme for South Africa’s upcoming G20 Presidency: “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.”

He stressed the vision of a world order where opportunity is universal, a sentiment strongly endorsed by Austria. The two leaders confirmed their alignment on global development priorities and their commitment to shaping a more inclusive international system.

A Renewed Partnership with Eyes on the Future

President Ramaphosa concluded by reiterating Austria’s value as a trusted partner and expressed optimism that this State Visit would lay the groundwork for long-lasting collaboration across economic, educational, environmental, and diplomatic spheres.

“This State Visit will further deepen our longstanding cooperation and strengthen the ties between our two peoples.”

The meeting of two leaders—representing democratic ideals and mutual economic interest—was a diplomatic milestone not only for bilateral ties, but also a powerful symbol of the global partnerships South Africa seeks to cultivate as it prepares to lead the G20 in 2025.