Sanitation worker commits suicide in Faridabad

A sanitation worker working for Faridabad Municipal Corporation at his home in Kalyanpuri slum colony here on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jagan (50), they said.

In his complaint, Jagan's son Kapil said that his father was alone in his room when he hanged himself.

He alleged that their neighbor Khusiram has five dogs who would come to the street and tear the seat of Jagan's scooter. "They would make a mess, bring garbage from here and there and throw it outside our home. We complained to Khushiram about this many times, but he always ignored us. My father was very upset about this and took this step because of it," Kapil said in his complaint.

An FIR under BNS sections pertaining to abatement to suicide has been registered at SGM Nagar police station, the police said, adding that a probe is underway.

