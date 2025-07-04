FMD Restrictions Lifted in Eastern Cape, Limpopo After Containment Success

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen has officially announced the lifting of Disease Management Areas (DMAs) in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo provinces following the successful containment of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). This significant step comes after months of rigorous veterinary surveillance, strategic vaccinations, and community cooperation in mitigating the spread of the highly contagious viral disease.

The decision, published in the Government Gazette, signals a return to normal livestock movement and trade in the previously affected regions, although continued vigilance remains critical. The lifting of these restrictions is being hailed as a victory for South Africa’s agricultural biosecurity system, reinforcing national food security and safeguarding the livestock economy.

Eastern Cape: DMA Lifted After Intensive Surveillance and Vaccination

In the Kouga and Kou-Kamma municipalities of the Eastern Cape, the DMA had been enforced since 26 July 2024. The outbreak led to widespread concern among local farmers and agricultural stakeholders, prompting swift intervention by state veterinary services.

To combat the spread, the department implemented a comprehensive vaccination campaign, resulting in 144,424 cattle vaccinations. The last reported case occurred in September 2024, and since then, no new infections have been detected.

“Extensive serological surveillance was done in the DMA to confirm that there are no undetected pockets of the disease,” the Department of Agriculture stated. “The Minister can now confirm the lifting of the movement restrictions in the Eastern Cape DMA.”

While movement restrictions have been lifted, the department clarified that 76 farms remain under quarantine as a precaution. These include farms that were either infected or vaccinated during the outbreak. Testing for residual viral circulation on these farms will only begin 12 months post-vaccination to ensure complete elimination of the virus.

Importantly, the department has adjusted restrictions on dairy production, allowing milk from quarantined farms to enter the local market after single pasteurisation, as opposed to the double pasteurisation previously required during active infection periods.

Limpopo: Two-Year-Long DMA in Vhembe Comes to an End

In Limpopo, a DMA had been active since September 2022, focusing on controlling outbreaks in 34 diptanks within the Vhembe District Municipality. The disease response strategy included two rounds of vaccinations, totaling 23,024 doses administered to local herds.

Following an extensive serological survey conducted at the end of 2024, veterinary authorities confirmed the absence of active FMD virus circulation in the affected zones. As a result, all restrictions in Limpopo have been lifted, marking a successful conclusion to a two-year containment effort.

“The lifting of the DMA restrictions comes into effect today,” the department confirmed.

This decision is expected to revitalize livestock trade and mobility across Limpopo, particularly for smallholder farmers and commercial cattle operations that had been adversely affected by the extended restriction period.

KwaZulu-Natal: DMA Remains in Effect Amid Continued Risk

While Limpopo and Eastern Cape celebrate progress, the situation in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) remains concerning. The DMA in KZN will remain in place due to ongoing signs of active virus circulation, with new outbreaks detected beyond the current containment boundaries.

A designated abattoir in Vryheid has been approved for the slaughter of animals from restricted farms. This approach ensures that food safety and disease containment continue while allowing some economic activity to proceed.

To strengthen disease management, the department has introduced a risk-based assessment system to evaluate biosecurity levels on individual farms. Control measures will be customized accordingly, allowing for more efficient use of resources while still minimizing risk.

Biosecurity: A Shared Responsibility

Minister Steenhuisen emphasized the importance of collective biosecurity across all communities—rural and urban.

“Biosecurity is not just a farming concern, but a shared responsibility of every individual in South Africa,” he said. “Only through our collective efforts can we safeguard our agricultural sector, make sure livelihoods are protected, and ensure we keep our areas FMD-free.”

The Minister also encouraged continued cooperation between farmers, veterinarians, and the public, urging adherence to movement protocols, regular reporting of unusual livestock symptoms, and strict farm hygiene practices.

Looking Ahead: Vigilance and Continued Surveillance

Although restrictions are being lifted in parts of the country, the Department of Agriculture will continue to monitor livestock populations, conduct targeted testing, and remain on high alert to prevent future outbreaks. Authorities plan to maintain early detection and rapid response capabilities in collaboration with provincial veterinary services.

The successful containment in Eastern Cape and Limpopo demonstrates what can be achieved through coordinated public-private responses, community engagement, and science-based intervention strategies.

A Step Forward for Livestock Health and Economic Recovery

The removal of DMAs in two major provinces is a welcome development for South Africa’s livestock producers, traders, and rural communities, many of whom suffered significant economic losses due to FMD-related restrictions. The reopening of trade routes, easing of transport limitations, and gradual return to normalcy are all signs of resilience and progress.

However, with active outbreaks still present in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the need for biosecurity vigilance remains paramount. The government’s continued support, together with informed and proactive participation by all stakeholders, will be essential to fully eliminate FMD and protect the integrity of the country’s agriculture sector.