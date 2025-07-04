Pilibhit party office row: Allahabad HC refuses to entertain Samajwadi Party's plea

The Allahabad High Court has refused to entertain the Samajwadi Party's plea challenging the Pilibhit civic body's order to vacate its local office.

Dismissing the writ petition, a division bench comprising Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Jayant Banerji observed that since the petitioner party has already approached the Civil Court in relation to the same, it cannot claim two remedies.

The Supreme Court on June 16 dismissed a plea of the party against the civic body's decision and restrained its Pilibhit district president from filing a fresh petition on the matter.

The party has claimed the civic body ordered it to vacate the premises on November 12, 2020, without offering it the opportunity to be heard.

