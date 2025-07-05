Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Seize Terror-Linked Property

Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached a property in Srinagar linked to illegal proceeds from terrorist activities. The property, valued at Rs 1.5 crore, was seized under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This move targets the financial networks of terrorist groups to enhance national security.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police took a significant step in the fight against terrorism by seizing a property in Srinagar, identified as being acquired through illicit means linked to terrorist activities.

The action, carried out under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was based on an ongoing investigation and a corresponding FIR filed at Khanyar police station.

Located in Mir Masjid Mohalla, the seized land and building are valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore and highlight efforts to dismantle financial networks that support terrorism, aiming to protect the nation's security and integrity.

