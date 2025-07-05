Left Menu

Tragic Assassination: Prominent Businessman Gopal Khemka Shot Dead in Patna

Gopal Khemka, a notable Bihar businessman, was fatally shot outside his Patna home by a motorcycle assailant. Despite immediate police response, accusations of delayed action arose. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar prioritized a swift investigation. The incident stirred political outrage, spotlighting existing law and order issues in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Patna late Friday as prominent businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead by a motorcycle assailant outside his residence, police reported Saturday. The incident occurred around 11.40 pm, prompting immediate law enforcement response, though relatives allege a delay.

In reaction, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called for a swift probe, emphasizing the importance of law and order in the state. Forensic experts are examining CCTV footage, and a special task force supervises the investigation. Meanwhile, the possibility of old enmity is being considered as a potential motive.

The killing sparked political discourse with opposition leaders criticizing the government's handling of crime. Notices of stringent actions against police negligence were highlighted, as political leaders expressed concern over the safety and protection of citizens in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

