Tragic Assassination: Prominent Businessman Gopal Khemka Shot Dead in Patna

Tragedy struck Patna late Friday as prominent businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead by a motorcycle assailant outside his residence, police reported Saturday. The incident occurred around 11.40 pm, prompting immediate law enforcement response, though relatives allege a delay.

In reaction, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called for a swift probe, emphasizing the importance of law and order in the state. Forensic experts are examining CCTV footage, and a special task force supervises the investigation. Meanwhile, the possibility of old enmity is being considered as a potential motive.

The killing sparked political discourse with opposition leaders criticizing the government's handling of crime. Notices of stringent actions against police negligence were highlighted, as political leaders expressed concern over the safety and protection of citizens in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)