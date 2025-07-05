TTP Militants Eliminated in Tactical Pak-Police Raid

In a significant development, a joint operation by Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and local police has successfully neutralized three terrorists associated with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The meticulously planned operation took place late Friday near Bhitanni Canal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's rural Lakki Marwat district, specifically targeting members responsible for heinous acts against police.

Authorities confirmed no harm came to the security forces, while efforts continue to apprehend any accomplices who might be at large in the surrounding area.

(With inputs from agencies.)