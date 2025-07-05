Left Menu

TTP Militants Eliminated in Tactical Pak-Police Raid

In a strategic operation, Pakistani police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) neutralized three Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The raid occurred near Bhitanni Canal, eliminating men involved in deadly attacks. No security forces were harmed, and a search continues for other potential suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development, a joint operation by Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and local police has successfully neutralized three terrorists associated with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The meticulously planned operation took place late Friday near Bhitanni Canal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's rural Lakki Marwat district, specifically targeting members responsible for heinous acts against police.

Authorities confirmed no harm came to the security forces, while efforts continue to apprehend any accomplices who might be at large in the surrounding area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

