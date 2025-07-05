Left Menu

Naxalite Fatality in Chhattisgarh Clash

A Naxalite was killed in a clash with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district during an anti-Naxal operation in Indravati National Park. Based on intelligence about Maoist cadres, security forces engaged in ongoing gunfire, resulting in the recovery of the male Naxalite's body and weapon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a Naxalite was killed during a confrontation with security personnel, authorities reported on Saturday.

The encounter occurred in Indravati National Park when security forces, acting on intelligence, engaged in an anti-Naxal operation. The operation targeted senior Maoist cadres and resulted in protracted gunfire exchanges since Friday.

A male Naxalite was found deceased with a weapon at the site, though further specifics remain under investigation, an official noted.

