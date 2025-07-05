Naxalite Fatality in Chhattisgarh Clash

In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a Naxalite was killed during a confrontation with security personnel, authorities reported on Saturday.

The encounter occurred in Indravati National Park when security forces, acting on intelligence, engaged in an anti-Naxal operation. The operation targeted senior Maoist cadres and resulted in protracted gunfire exchanges since Friday.

A male Naxalite was found deceased with a weapon at the site, though further specifics remain under investigation, an official noted.