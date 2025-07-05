Left Menu

Swift Action by GRP: Lost Rs 3.2 Lakh Bag Recovered and Returned

Government Railway Police officers in a district successfully recovered and returned a forgotten bag containing Rs 3.2 lakh in cash to its owner, Abhishek Shukla. The incident occurred on a local train heading to Churchgate. Prompt coordination among the GRP stations ensured its swift recovery and return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:27 IST
Swift Action by GRP: Lost Rs 3.2 Lakh Bag Recovered and Returned
Bag
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable act of service, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials swiftly recovered a substantial amount of cash left behind in a train compartment and returned it to its rightful owner.

The incident unfolded when Abhishek Shukla, 30, disembarked at Boisar railway station, inadvertently leaving his bag containing Rs 3.2 lakh behind. Realizing his mistake, Shukla promptly contacted the police.

The GRP team, alerted by the call, efficiently tracked and retrieved the bag at Saphale railway station, demonstrating commendable efficiency and coordination. Officials completed necessary procedures before returning the cash to a grateful Shukla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025