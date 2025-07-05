Swift Action by GRP: Lost Rs 3.2 Lakh Bag Recovered and Returned

In a commendable act of service, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials swiftly recovered a substantial amount of cash left behind in a train compartment and returned it to its rightful owner.

The incident unfolded when Abhishek Shukla, 30, disembarked at Boisar railway station, inadvertently leaving his bag containing Rs 3.2 lakh behind. Realizing his mistake, Shukla promptly contacted the police.

The GRP team, alerted by the call, efficiently tracked and retrieved the bag at Saphale railway station, demonstrating commendable efficiency and coordination. Officials completed necessary procedures before returning the cash to a grateful Shukla.

(With inputs from agencies.)