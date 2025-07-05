Gaza Aid Attack: U.S. Workers Injured Amid Controversy
Two American aid workers were injured in a grenade attack at a food distribution site in Gaza, run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). The attackers remain unknown amid criticisms of GHF's operations. The organization has delivered millions of meals but faces accusations from the U.N. of partiality and chaos.
In a violent turn of events, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) reported that two American aid workers sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a grenade attack at a food distribution site in Gaza. While the assailants' identities remain unknown, the organization assured that the injured are receiving medical care and are in stable condition.
The attack reportedly involved the hurling of grenades by two unidentified perpetrators, disrupting a food distribution effort where thousands of Gazans had been safely fed. The GHF, which employs U.S. military contractors for security, has come under fire for its unconventional operation methods.
The controversy deepens as the U.N. criticized GHF for bypassing usual aid channels, labeling the organization as neither impartial nor neutral. This incident occurs in the larger context of recent deadly incidents near the GHF's sites, with critics pointing to a chaotic distribution process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
