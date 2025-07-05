Left Menu

Gaza Aid Attack: U.S. Workers Injured Amid Controversy

Two American aid workers were injured in a grenade attack at a food distribution site in Gaza, run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). The attackers remain unknown amid criticisms of GHF's operations. The organization has delivered millions of meals but faces accusations from the U.N. of partiality and chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:59 IST
Gaza Aid Attack: U.S. Workers Injured Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a violent turn of events, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) reported that two American aid workers sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a grenade attack at a food distribution site in Gaza. While the assailants' identities remain unknown, the organization assured that the injured are receiving medical care and are in stable condition.

The attack reportedly involved the hurling of grenades by two unidentified perpetrators, disrupting a food distribution effort where thousands of Gazans had been safely fed. The GHF, which employs U.S. military contractors for security, has come under fire for its unconventional operation methods.

The controversy deepens as the U.N. criticized GHF for bypassing usual aid channels, labeling the organization as neither impartial nor neutral. This incident occurs in the larger context of recent deadly incidents near the GHF's sites, with critics pointing to a chaotic distribution process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025